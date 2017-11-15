“Apple could launch a video subscription product next year, while Netflix could be forced to introduce new pricing plans, one analyst firm has predicted,” Arjun Kharpal reports for CNBC. “Tech analysts at CCS Insight released their 12th annual set of predictions about the industry on Wednesday.”

“One of those is the emergence of an Apple on-demand video service. Original content would feature heavily,” Kharpal reports. “‘Everyone is jostling for position and everyone is jumping in on the area of video. When you look at Apple, it has a very strong hardware offering and their services business is on the march,’ Paolo Pescatore, vice president of multiplay and media at CCS Insight, told CNBC on the phone. ‘The real battleground is in the area of original content, but original content would feature prominent and Apple would be very well placed to do that.'”

“The changing content landscape could also bring about new moves from the major technology companies, CCS Insight said,” Kharpal reports. “The analyst firm is also forecasting that Netflix could introduce new pricing options and services in the quest for new revenue.”

