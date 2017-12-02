“In particular, users running macOS 10.13.0 who downloaded and installed the security update released on Wednesday say the root bug reappears after upgrading to macOS 10.13.1,” Campbell reports. “Making matters worse, two people who attempted to reinstall Apple’s fix after upgrading to macOS 10.13.1 say the root login bug persists until the system is rebooted. Apple in its documentation does not list rebooting as part of the required installation process.”
“The root fix, released on Wednesday for macOS High Sierra 10.13.0 and 10.13.1, addresses a serious vulnerability that was first discovered a day earlier on Tuesday,” Juli Clover reports for MacRumors. “The bug enabled the root superuser on a Mac with a blank password and no security check, letting anyone bypass the security of an admin account with the username ‘root’ and no password.”
MacDailyNews Take: This is simply mismanagement and sloppiness. There’s no excuse for this.
We pay for “it just works,” Apple. When you stop providing that, the gravy train will stop, too.
Get your act together, Apple!
If you recently updated from macOS High Sierra 10.13 to 10.13.1, reboot your Mac to make sure the Security Update is applied properly. Or if you see MRTConfigData 1.27 in the Installations list under Software in System Report, your Mac is also protected.
To confirm that your Mac has Security Update 2017-001:
1. Open the Terminal app, which is in the Utilities folder of your Applications folder.
2. Type
what /usr/libexec/opendirectorydand press Return.
3. If Security Update 2017-001 was installed successfully, you will see one of these project version numbers:
opendirectoryd-483.1.5 on macOS High Sierra 10.13
opendirectoryd-483.20.7 on macOS High Sierra 10.13.1
If you require the root user account on your Mac, you will need to re-enable the root user and change the root user’s password after this update.
More info about and download link for Security Update 2017-001 macOS High Sierra v10.13.1 here: https://support.apple.com/kb/DL1942
