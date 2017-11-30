“The security update 2017-001, described here, indeed fixed the nasty vulnerability in High Sierra 10.13 and 10.13.1, but it completely messed up file sharing for some users,” Schroeder writes. “”
“Luckily, the new bug doesn’t require a patch,” Schroeder writes. “Instead, users have to manually type out a command in the Terminal app.”
MacDailyNews Take: Uh… Well, you know… Mmm…
Hey, can we interest you in a beautiful, hardcover $299 coffee table book printed on specially milled German paper with gilded matte silver edges, using eight color separations and low-ghost inks which took Apple more than eight years to create? It’s the 2016 winner of the highly coveted Misplaced Priorities Trophy, dontcha know?
Apple’s support page, “Repair file sharing after Security Update 2017-001 for macOS High Sierra 10.13.1,” states:
If file sharing doesn’t work after you install Security Update 2017-001, follow these steps.
If you experience issues with authenticating or connecting to file shares on your Mac after you install Security Update 2017-001 for macOS High Sierra 10.13.1, follow these steps to repair file sharing:
1. Open the Terminal app, which is in the Utilities folder of your Applications folder.
2. Type
sudo /usr/libexec/configureLocalKDCand press Return.
3. Enter your administrator password and press Return.
4. Quit the Terminal app.
So, how’s that audit of your development processes going, Apple?
