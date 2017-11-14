“Apple Inc. is working on a rear-facing 3-D sensor system for the iPhone in 2019, another step toward turning the handset into a leading augmented-reality device, according to people familiar with the plan,” Alex Webb and Yuji Nakamura report for Bloomberg.

“Apple is evaluating a different technology from the one it currently uses in the TrueDepth sensor system on the front of the iPhone X, the people said. The existing system relies on a structured-light technique that projects a pattern of 30,000 laser dots onto a user’s face and measures the distortion to generate an accurate 3-D image for authentication,” Webb and Nakamura report. “The planned rear-facing sensor would instead use a time-of-flight approach that calculates the time it takes for a laser to bounce off surrounding objects to create a three-dimensional picture of the environment.”

“The company is expected to keep the TrueDepth system, so future iPhones will have both front and rear-facing 3-D sensing capabilities,” Webb and Nakamura report. “Apple Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook considers AR potentially as revolutionary as the smartphone itself… ‘We’re already seeing things that will transform the way you work, play, connect and learn,’ he said in the most recent [earnings] call. ‘AR is going to change the way we use technology forever.'”

