“Apple is evaluating a different technology from the one it currently uses in the TrueDepth sensor system on the front of the iPhone X, the people said. The existing system relies on a structured-light technique that projects a pattern of 30,000 laser dots onto a user’s face and measures the distortion to generate an accurate 3-D image for authentication,” Webb and Nakamura report. “The planned rear-facing sensor would instead use a time-of-flight approach that calculates the time it takes for a laser to bounce off surrounding objects to create a three-dimensional picture of the environment.”
“The company is expected to keep the TrueDepth system, so future iPhones will have both front and rear-facing 3-D sensing capabilities,” Webb and Nakamura report. “Apple Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook considers AR potentially as revolutionary as the smartphone itself… ‘We’re already seeing things that will transform the way you work, play, connect and learn,’ he said in the most recent [earnings] call. ‘AR is going to change the way we use technology forever.'”
MacDailyNews Take: Ooh, the rumor mill is skipping ahead two generations! Let’s go!
Augmented Reality is going to change everything. — MacDailyNews, July 21, 2017
The impact of augmented reality cannot be overstated. It will be a paradigm shift larger than the iPhone and the half-assed clones it begat. — MacDailyNews, August 4, 2017
