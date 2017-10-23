“Apple Inc sees its mobile devices as a major platform for artificial intelligence in the future, Chief Operating Officer Jeff Williams said on Monday,” Jess Macy Yu reports for Reuters. “Later this week, Apple is set to begin taking pre-orders for its new smartphone, the iPhone X – which starts at $999 and uses artificial intelligence (AI) features embedded in the company’s latest A11 chips.”

“‘We think that the frameworks that we’ve got, the ‘neural engines’ we’ve put in the phone, in the watch … we do view that as a huge piece of the future, we believe these frameworks will allow developers to create apps that will do more and more in this space, so we think the phone is a major platform,’ Williams said,” Yu reports. “He was speaking at top chip manufacturer Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company’s 30th anniversary celebration in Taipei, which was attended by global tech executives.”

“‘I think we’re at an inflection point, with on-device computing, coupled with the potential of AI, to really change the world,’ he said,” Yu reports. “He said AI could be used to change the way healthcare is delivered, an industry he sees as ‘ripe’ for change.”

