“When Apple released the iPhone 5s in 2013 with a Touch ID fingerprint scanner, it was immediately obvious that the company had once again steered the entire industry in a new direction. It wasn’t the first time a fingerprint scanner had been included on a smartphone, but earlier examples provided limited utility and terrible user experiences,” Zach Epstein writes for BGR. “As it so often does, Apple righted all those wrongs and released the fastest fingerprint sensor the world had ever seen on a smartphone, and it was far more useful than the scanners we had seen before.”

“Needless to say, Apple’s rivals like Samsung scrambled to copy this exciting new feature. In doing so, they ended up releasing rushed products with horribly flawed user experiences that were no match for Touch ID, even in its early days when it wasn’t anywhere near as fast or as reliable as it is now,” Epstein writes. “Fast-forward to 2017, and it appears as though history may soon repeat itself with the iPhone X.”

“The company took years to develop the TrueDepth camera system that enables Face ID on the iPhone X,” Epstein writes. “Now, Apple’s rivals are reportedly scrambling to copy it.”

