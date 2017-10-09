“Needless to say, Apple’s rivals like Samsung scrambled to copy this exciting new feature. In doing so, they ended up releasing rushed products with horribly flawed user experiences that were no match for Touch ID, even in its early days when it wasn’t anywhere near as fast or as reliable as it is now,” Epstein writes. “Fast-forward to 2017, and it appears as though history may soon repeat itself with the iPhone X.”
“The company took years to develop the TrueDepth camera system that enables Face ID on the iPhone X,” Epstein writes. “Now, Apple’s rivals are reportedly scrambling to copy it.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: Good luck with that iPhone knockoff peddlers.
Good luck also, trying to match Apple’s A11 Bionic, complete with Apple’s Neural Engine, that runs rings around the “best” off-the-shelf processors available to the Fragmandroid assemblers.
