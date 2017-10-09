“iPad Pro models set to be released in 2018 will come equipped with a TrueDepth Camera and will support Face ID, KGI Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo told investors in a note this morning,” Juli Clover reports for MacRumors.

“Kuo believes Apple will add TrueDepth cameras to the iPad Pro to introduce a user experience that’s consistent with the iPhone X and boost competitiveness,” Clover reports. “With all high-end iOS devices equipped with TrueDepth Cameras, ‘ecosystem development’ will also benefit.”

“According to Kuo, TrueDepth Cameras will be limited to the iPad Pro, which is Apple’s main flagship tablet device,” Clover reports. “With Apple embracing facial recognition and the TrueDepth Camera, Kuo reiterated that he expects Android smartphone makers to begin researching facial recognition technology, abandoning under-screen fingerprint recognition technology. Apple has a serious lead over its competitors though, with Kuo previously saying it will take up to 2.5 years for Android hardware to catch up with the TrueDepth camera.”

