“KGI Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, who’s built a reputation for correctly predicting many of Apple’s moves, said that reports of lower-than-expected iPhone 8 sales are “overdone” and called the market’s response ‘excessively negative,’ according to MacRumors,” Palmer writes. “Kuo added that Apple is expecting demand to be split 50/50 between the iPhone X and the iPhone 8/8 Plus and, based on that, sales of the iPhone 8 models appear to be on track with expectations.”
“‘At first glance, the combined first-week adoption rate for the iPhone 8/8 Plus might appear low (about half that of iPhone 6s/6s Plus and 7/7 Plus),’ Kuo explained. ‘However, this is due to the fact that the iPhone X is not included, not because iPhone 8/8 Plus first weekend sales have been weak,'” Palmer writes. “Kuo believes market analysts are mis-characterizing demand for the iPhone 8/8 Plus sales because they’re focusing on the lines that form outside channels that sell SIM card-free and unlocked devices, such as the Apple Store and Best Buy.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: The AAPL shorts are at it again.
iPhone preorders long ago dramatically reduced visible queues during first weekend sales. We preorder them online and they arrive at our doorsteps on release day. It’s not difficult to comprehend. It’s been this way for years. — MacDailyNews, September 26, 2017
—
Poor iPhone 8 Plus. You’ll be the best smartphone on the planet for all of 42 days. — MacDailyNews, September 19, 2017
—
This is pretty much the universal reaction to what would have been the world’s best smartphone had the iPhone X not existed. Again, Apple may have a problem on their hands if they’ve made too many iPhone 8/Plus units and are not prepared to market and promo them like crazy. Since the U.S. carriers are already offering iPhone 8/Plus promotions, Apple seems to have planned for the expected reaction to iPhone 8/Plus with iPhone X looming over them. — MacDailyNews, September 19, 2017
—
You know, we’re not convinced that Apple will be overrun with iPhone 8/Plus preorders. Yes, use the App Store app [to preorder], in case, but it might be an easier night than you think. In fact, Apple just might have a problem on their hands, judging by the early results of our online poll. It’s early, but we expect Apple to market the living you-know-what out of the iPhone 8/Plus because, next to the iPhone X, it’s looking like a tough sell. — MacDailyNews, September 14, 2017
[Thanks to MacDailyNews Reader “Arline M.” for the heads up.]