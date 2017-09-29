“Not everyone is convinced that Apple Inc. is staring down at a demand shortage with the iPhone 8,” Annie Palmer writes for TheStreet.

“KGI Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, who’s built a reputation for correctly predicting many of Apple’s moves, said that reports of lower-than-expected iPhone 8 sales are “overdone” and called the market’s response ‘excessively negative,’ according to MacRumors,” Palmer writes. “Kuo added that Apple is expecting demand to be split 50/50 between the iPhone X and the iPhone 8/8 Plus and, based on that, sales of the iPhone 8 models appear to be on track with expectations.”

“‘At first glance, the combined first-week adoption rate for the iPhone 8/8 Plus might appear low (about half that of iPhone 6s/6s Plus and 7/7 Plus),’ Kuo explained. ‘However, this is due to the fact that the iPhone X is not included, not because iPhone 8/8 Plus first weekend sales have been weak,'” Palmer writes. “Kuo believes market analysts are mis-characterizing demand for the iPhone 8/8 Plus sales because they’re focusing on the lines that form outside channels that sell SIM card-free and unlocked devices, such as the Apple Store and Best Buy.”

