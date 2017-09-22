iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus by the numbers. A new, durable glass design. Portrait Lighting on iPhone 8 Plus. Wireless charging. A11 Bionic, the most powerful and smartest chip ever in a smartphone. Even better cameras. Water resistant. New Retina HD display. Augmented reality.
The music is the spot is “Namesake” by Tunde Olaniran.
Direct link to video here.
MacDailyNews Take: A good, concise general overview of the many features and benefits of owning an iPhone 8 and 8 Plus.
SEE ALSO:
Apple CEO Tim Cook ‘thrilled’ with iPhone 8/Plus and Apple Watch Series 3 sales – September 22, 2017
iPhone 8 is world’s fastest phone (it’s not even close); destroys Samsung Galaxy S8, beats MacBook Pro with 7th-gen Intel Core i5 – September 22, 2017
Apple’s A11 Bionic chip is by far the highest-performing system on the market; totally destroys Android phones – September 19, 2017
Wired reviews Apple’s iPhone 8 and 8 Plus: Virtually perfect phones – and yet already obsolete – September 19, 2017
Associated Press reviews iPhone 8/Plus: Like flying in coach versus first class iPhone X – September 19, 2017
USA Today’s Baig reviews iPhone 8/Plus: Excellent iPhones overshadowed by iPhone X – September 19, 2017
Apple’s A11 Bionic chip in iPhone 8, 8 Plus, and iPhone X leaves Android phones choking in the dust – September 18, 2017
The inside story of Apple’s amazing A11 Bionic chip – September 18, 2017
Apple’s A11 Bionic obliterates top chips from Qualcomm, Samsung and Huawei – September 18, 2017
Apple accelerates mobile processor dominance with A11 Bionic; benchmarks faster than 13-inch MacBook Pro – September 15, 2017
Apple’s A11 Bionic chip in iPhone X and iPhone 8/Plus on par with 2017 MacBook Pro – September 14, 2017