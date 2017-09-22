Apple has debuted a new television/web commercial entitled, “8 things to love about iPhone 8.”

iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus by the numbers. A new, durable glass design. Portrait Lighting on iPhone 8 Plus. Wireless charging. A11 Bionic, the most powerful and smartest chip ever in a smartphone. Even better cameras. Water resistant. New Retina HD display. Augmented reality.

The music is the spot is “Namesake” by Tunde Olaniran.



Direct link to video here.