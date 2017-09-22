“Cook also said that a glitch in the new watch’s cellular connectivity, a bug that was picked up on by some reviewers, doesn’t appear to be stemming demand for the product,” Balakrishnan and Lipton report. “‘The issue is very minor, it will be fixed in a software update,’ Cook told CNBC. ‘It has to do with the handoff between Wi-Fi and cellular, and we’ll fix that. It only happens in a rare number of cases. I’ve been using it for quite a while and it works great. So we’re very happy about it.'”
MacDailyNews Take: While the Apple Watch Series 3 (GPS + Cellular) issue itself certainly is a minor bug, it’s not so minor when such an obvious bug should have been caught early during beta testing, but wasn’t, and you instead ship it out to major reviewers, needlessly tainting the perception of the product around the globe. This is a careless, self-inflicted wound, as Cook well knows, or ought to.
We understand why he’s trying to downplay it publicly. What’s he going to say, “we’re basically incompetent and any random developer with at least $215 in annual revenue, much less $215 billion, would have caught this bug during the first beta, if not before?”
Hopefully, he’s knocked some heads privately. Apple needs to do better. Apple Watch Series 3 (GPS + Cellular) deserved better.
