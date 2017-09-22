“Apple CEO Tim Cook on Friday continued his tradition of visiting an Apple Store [Palo Alto] on the day of a big product launch,” Anita Balakrishnan and Josh Lipton report for CNBC. “‘I am thrilled,’ Cook told CNBC’s Josh Lipton on Friday. ‘Here’s what we’re seeing right now. The watch with LTE — the Series 3 Watch — we are sold out in so many places around the world. And we’re working really hard to meet demand. We’ve sold out of iPhone 8 and 8 Plus in some stores, but we’ve got good supply there. You can see what’s going on here this morning — I couldn’t be happier.'”

“Cook also said that a glitch in the new watch’s cellular connectivity, a bug that was picked up on by some reviewers, doesn’t appear to be stemming demand for the product,” Balakrishnan and Lipton report. “‘The issue is very minor, it will be fixed in a software update,’ Cook told CNBC. ‘It has to do with the handoff between Wi-Fi and cellular, and we’ll fix that. It only happens in a rare number of cases. I’ve been using it for quite a while and it works great. So we’re very happy about it.'”

