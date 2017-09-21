“This won’t be the ultimate fix to connectivity with the LTE Apple Watch, but it will improve the situation dramatically until Apple rolls out the software patch,” Wuerthele reports. “The most precise way to eradicate errant Wi-Fi network login information on your iPhone is actually done from your Mac —assuming you’ve got iCloud Keychain synchronization on.”
Wuerthele reports, “There is another way to do it from your iPhone or iPad, but it is a little more drastic…”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: It’s a good idea to o prune your known Wi-Fi network list from time to time, even if you don’t have or aren;t having issues with Apple’s half-baked watchOS 4.
[Thanks to MacDailyNews Reader “Lynn Weiler” for the heads up.]