“The Apple Watch Series 3 with LTE has a bug related to how it decides to stay on shoddy Wi-Fi, or shift to LTE,” Mike Wuerthele reports for AppleInsider. “This can be remedied somewhat by cleaning up your known networks and not connecting to the some bad Wi-Fi hotspots in the first place.”

“This won’t be the ultimate fix to connectivity with the LTE Apple Watch, but it will improve the situation dramatically until Apple rolls out the software patch,” Wuerthele reports. “The most precise way to eradicate errant Wi-Fi network login information on your iPhone is actually done from your Mac —assuming you’ve got iCloud Keychain synchronization on.”

Wuerthele reports, “There is another way to do it from your iPhone or iPad, but it is a little more drastic…”

[Thanks to MacDailyNews Reader “Lynn Weiler” for the heads up.]