“Apple Inc. shares declined Wednesday morning after the tech company reportedly admitted there are issues with connectivity of its new Apple Watch Series 3,” Jeremy C. Owens reports for MarketWatch.

“The new Apple smartwatch is the first to connect to cellular networks on its own, without having to be electronically tethered to an iPhone, but reviewers had issues staying connected while reviewing the new device,” Owens reports. “The new Apple Watch, which costs at least $399 for versions with a cellular connection, opened for preorders last Friday and will begin reaching customers Sept. 22. ”

Owens reports, “Apple stock fell more than 1% in early trading Wednesday, and is down 0.4% in the past month, as the S&P 500 index SPX, -0.15% has gained 3.3%.”

Read more in the full article here.