“The ‘Bionic’ part in the name of Apple’s A11 Bionic chip isn’t just marketing speak,” Mark Spoonauer reports for Tom’s Guide. “It’s the most powerful processor ever put in a mobile phone.”

“We’ve put this chip to the test in both synthetic benchmarks and some real-world speed trials, and it obliterates every Android phone we tested,” Spoonauer reports. “Let’s start with Geekbench 4, which measures overall performance. On the multicore portion of this test, the iPhone 8 hit 10,170. That’s 54 percent faster than the score from Samsung’s Galaxy Note 8 — currently the fastest Android phone. The Android competition wasn’t close. The Note 8 scored 6,564, and that’s with 6GB of RAM paired with Qualcomm’s fast Snapdragon 835 chip. How about the OnePlus 5 and its 8GB of RAM and Snapdragon 835? That handset got 6,542. With 4GB of RAM, the Galaxy S8 scored 6,295 with the same processor.”



“The iPhone 8 even edged out the score from the 13-inch Apple MacBook Pro with a 7th-generation Core i5 processor,” Spoonauer reports. “That notebook notched 9,213. Is Geekbench 4 really comparable from phone to desktop? According to the founder of Geekbench, John Poole, ‘the short is answer is yes that the scores are comparable across platforms, so if an iPhone 8 scores higher than an i5, then the iPhone 8 is faster than the i5.'”

Read more and watch the video here.