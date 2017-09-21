“Preorders of the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 reached 8,310 and 5,292, respectively, at JD.COM and Alibaba’s Tmall, the two largest online retail marketplaces in China, as of 2:40pm on September 19,” Purcher reports. “Considering preorders through Samsung Electronics’ official websites and stores, the figure is estimated at over 20,000.”
Purcher reports that Chinese IT news outlet reported, “The iPhone 8 received more than 4 million preorders but the Samsung Note 8 received only thousands of preorders.”
Full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: Likely, this is likely because Chinese consumers have realized that if it’s from a South Korean dishwasher maker, it’s not an Apple iPhone.
[Thanks to MacDailyNews Readers “Fred Mertz” and “Dan K.” for the heads up.]