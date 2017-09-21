“According to a new report posted by a Korean news site today, Samsung Electronics is seeking to win back the Chinese smartphone market with the Galaxy Note 8,” Jack Purcher reports for Patently Apple,” [but] preorders for the new Note 8 pale in comparison to those for Apple’s new iPhone 8. ”

“Preorders of the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 reached 8,310 and 5,292, respectively, at JD.COM and Alibaba’s Tmall, the two largest online retail marketplaces in China, as of 2:40pm on September 19,” Purcher reports. “Considering preorders through Samsung Electronics’ official websites and stores, the figure is estimated at over 20,000.”

Purcher reports that Chinese IT news outlet reported, “The iPhone 8 received more than 4 million preorders but the Samsung Note 8 received only thousands of preorders.”

