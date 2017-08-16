“KGI adds that it believes Apple could choose Qualcomm over Intel for the baseband chip as the former company offers a smaller, low power solution,” Hall reports. “Kuo expects Apple could omit phone call capabilities from the LTE model of the new Apple Watch. You can already make phone calls from the Apple Watch when it’s paired with a nearby iPhone and there’s no technical limitation with the implementation, but KGI expects Apple may want to improve the ‘user experience’ of data transmission before enabling voice services.”
“Curiously, the report doesn’t rule out VoIP services like Skype and FaceTime for calling however,” Hall reports. “Kuo cites difficulty providing a good experience between Android and watchOS for not creating an Apple Watch companion app for Android at this time.”
MacDailyNews Take: We’ll be first in line! There are many ways to communicate besides traditional cell phone calls. We have no problem waiting for traditional cell phone capabilities; as long as we can send/receive data, we can send audio – as we do via our Apple Watches in range of our iPhones already – and potentially use VoIP (FaceTime Audio), too.
