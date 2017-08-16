“Reliable analyst Ming-Chi Kuo of KGI Securities has an update to the recent LTE Apple Watch report that includes a few details about what to expect,” Zac Hall reports for 9to5Mac. “Kuo expects cellular models of the Apple Watch will use an eSIM and not a physical SIM card as a space-saving measure, and the cellular connection may only be used for data transfer and not phone call features.”

“KGI adds that it believes Apple could choose Qualcomm over Intel for the baseband chip as the former company offers a smaller, low power solution,” Hall reports. “Kuo expects Apple could omit phone call capabilities from the LTE model of the new Apple Watch. You can already make phone calls from the Apple Watch when it’s paired with a nearby iPhone and there’s no technical limitation with the implementation, but KGI expects Apple may want to improve the ‘user experience’ of data transmission before enabling voice services.”

“Curiously, the report doesn’t rule out VoIP services like Skype and FaceTime for calling however,” Hall reports. “Kuo cites difficulty providing a good experience between Android and watchOS for not creating an Apple Watch companion app for Android at this time.”

