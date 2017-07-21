“The Apple Watch Series 3 rumors we’ve heard suggest Cupertino plans on sticking with a similar design for the next Apple Watch,” Bryan M. Wolfe writes for AppAdvice. “Instead of using a touch-on-lens screen, however, the Series 3 could offer a glass-film touchscreen.”

“Cupertino could also add cellular connectivity to the third-generation Apple Watch. A switch to a micro-LED display could also be in the offering. In May 2014, Apple acquired LuxVue Technology, which owned several patents on micro-LED technology,” Wolfe writes. “MicroLED is a low-power display technology that features better color gamuts and brightness levels than LCD. It’s also more battery efficient because it doesn’t require a backlight, which could be great news for Apple Watch owners.”

“Numerous reports say some sort of glucose monitor could be arriving for the watch as early as this fall. However, instead of offering the monitor in the watch, it could ship with a special smart band. If Apple can successfully market a smart band for diabetes, just think of the possibilities. Future bands could measure sobriety, caffeine usage, and more,” Wolfe writes. “Chinese-language Economic Daily News says Apple plans on releasing the next Apple Watch series in the third quarter of the year.”

