“The Apple Watch Series 3 rumors we’ve heard suggest Cupertino plans on sticking with a similar design for the next Apple Watch,” Bryan M. Wolfe writes for App Advice. “Instead of using a touch-on-lens screen, however, the Series 3 could offer a glass-film touchscreen.”

“The Apple Watch Series 3 could focus on battery life and overall performance improvements. Once again Apple has turned to Quanta to get the job done,” Wolfe writes. “The Taiwan-based company was also responsible for the production of the first two Apple Watch generations.”

Wolfe writes, “Cupertino could also add cellular connectivity to the third-generation Apple Watch.”

MacDailyNews Take: Which would be huge. It’d be a game-changer for Apple Watch users and for Apple Watch sales.

“Numerous reports say some sort of glucose monitor could be arriving for the watch as early as this fall. However, instead of offering the monitor in the watch, it could ship with a special smart band,” Wolfe writes. “If Apple can successfully market a smart band for diabetes, just think of the possibilities. Future bands could measure sobriety, caffeine usage, and more.”

Read more in the full article here.