“Apple’s Apple Watch is a bit of a niche product right now, but if Apple can figure out a way to use it to help diabetes patients track their blood-sugar levels, then it could become a must-own device for tens of millions of people in the U.S. alone,” The Motley Fool writes. “In this clip from The Motley Fool’s Industry Focus: Healthcare podcast, analyst Kristine Harjes is joined by contributor Todd Campbell to discuss a secretive program at Apple that’s developing healthcare sensors for its devices.”

Harjes: The Apple Watch is a really interesting product, but right now it’s kind of a luxury product. And I think if they’re able to find a way to make it a must-have for diabetics, that’s going to be a game-changer for this product.

Campbell: You have apps that tie into both your Apple phone, your Watch. Some of those are healthcare related. You have access to things like heart rate through these devices, being able to track those things. But wouldn’t it be great, Kristine, if you could be wearing your Apple Watch and, at the same time that you’re wearing it, it’s measuring your blood glucose level?

Harjes: Absolutely, yeah. One of the big step changes with this project — which, by the way, Apple is working on this. Despite Apple being shrouded in secrecy about what’s next sometimes, a very credible journalist from CNBC reports that they are working in this area. So the step change that I see in this project is that they’re looking at a non-invasive continuous glucose monitor sensor. When you talk about reading your glucose levels, it always involves some sort of prick to the finger, or something that is invasive to the body, What they’re trying to do is figure out how the Apple Watch could incorporate an optical sensor to read glucose levels just by shining light through the skin, and integrating that with the data that you have on your Apple Watch.

