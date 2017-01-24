“Apple on Tuesday was granted a patent detailing a modular accessories system for Apple Watch that disguises electrical components like batteries, biometric sensors, solar cells and more as links in the wearable’s metal band,” Mikey Campbell reports for AppleInsider.

“As granted by the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office, Apple’s U.S. Patent No. 9,553,625 for ‘Modular functional band links for wearable devices’ details a method by which Apple can greatly expand Apple Watch’s capabilities after initial sale, thus prolonging platform longevity,” Campbell reports. “The invention involves modular links that contain working electronic components. The miniature devices are fashioned after traditional watch band links like those found in Apple’s Link Bracelet, and attach one to the next via flexible conductive material.”

Campbell reports, “Apple mentions a number possible devices for inclusion in the link design including batteries, photovoltaic cells, electricity generators, cameras, haptic output devices, speakers and more.”

