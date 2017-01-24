“As granted by the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office, Apple’s U.S. Patent No. 9,553,625 for ‘Modular functional band links for wearable devices’ details a method by which Apple can greatly expand Apple Watch’s capabilities after initial sale, thus prolonging platform longevity,” Campbell reports. “The invention involves modular links that contain working electronic components. The miniature devices are fashioned after traditional watch band links like those found in Apple’s Link Bracelet, and attach one to the next via flexible conductive material.”
Campbell reports, “Apple mentions a number possible devices for inclusion in the link design including batteries, photovoltaic cells, electricity generators, cameras, haptic output devices, speakers and more.”
MacDailyNews Take: Apple Smartbands™.
• Whoever comes up with an accurate Apple Watch smartband that acts as a non-invasive blood glucose monitor (reverse iontophoresis) is going to make a mint. — MacDailyNews, August 24, 2015
• Oh yes, let there be add-on GPS, battery extenders, and more! The thought of wearing our Apple Watch Sports but also having to lug around our iPhones on runs just for the GPS is unpalatable. — MacDailyNews, March 5, 2015
• We can’t wait to see where the future leads for Apple Watch especially in the areas of speed (apps need to respond faster) and independence (less reliance on iPhone, perhaps via Apple “smartbands” that deliver things like GPS tracking for runners, extended battery life, etc.) — MacDailyNews, December 17, 2015
• We would love to see Apple launch Apple Smartbands that add sensor and other functionality to Apple Watch. An Apple GPS Smartband and an Apple Battery Smartband, right now, would sell like wildfire. It’s a missed opportunity for the original Apple Watch’s first Christmas, but we hope to see such items in 2016. — MacDailyNews, December 11, 2015
• If Apple were to release a range of “Apple Smartbands” for the existing Apple Watch, starting with the “Apple Smartband GPS,” they would sell millions more Apple Watch units with this move alone. — MacDailyNews, February 19, 2016
