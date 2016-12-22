“Apple is investigating the possibility of transferring Apple Watch’s haptic feedback mechanism from the device chassis to its wrist strap, a design that would allow for a much thinner product, according to a patent application discovered Thursday,” Mikey Campbell reports for AppleInsider.

“Capable of alerting its wearer to incoming alerts and other notifications, the proposed band promises to deliver an identical experience to Apple Watch’s internal Taptic Engine minus the bulk,” Campbell reports. “According to the document, the proposed band incorporates hardware —including but not limited to electromagnetic technology, piezoelectric technology, and/or electroreactive polymers —that allows the band to move laterally or side-to-side with respect to the host device. Other embodiments call for the band to move up and down or rotate around an axis.”

“Current Apple Watch iterations are relegated to the back-and-forth motion of a linear actuator. Called the Taptic Engine, Apple’s in-house haptic solution is able simulate a multitude of tactile signals, including taps and shakes, thanks to special software-driven damping technology,” Campbell reports. “While not explicitly described in today’s filing, the haptic band would likely attach to, and subsequently receive instructions from, its host watch through a hardwired connection. Perhaps not coincidentally, Apple Watch already sports a non user-serviceable diagnostics port capable of transferring both data and power to the wearable.”

