“Currently, Apple requires its smartwatch to be connected wirelessly to an iPhone to stream music, download directions in maps, and send messages while on the go,” Gurman, Moritz, and King report. “Equipped with LTE chips, at least some new Apple Watch models, planned for release by the end of the year, will be able to conduct many tasks without an iPhone in range, the people said. For example, a user would be able to download new songs and use apps and leave their smartphone at home.”
“While the Apple Watch remains a small part of Apple’s overall revenue, Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook said earlier this week it’s the best-selling smartwatch “by a very wide margin.” Sales of the device grew more than 50 percent in the third quarter, Cook added,” Gurman, Moritz, and King report. “Making the Apple Watch more of a standalone device may boost sales of the product. ‘It would be a game changer,’ said Gene Munster, co-founder of Loup Ventures and a long-time Apple analyst. ‘If they could deliver an experience that isn’t tethered to an iPhone, it could kick start a new direction for the business.'”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: Bring it on – with Apple Smartbands™, too, pretty please!
Cellular connectivity – either built into the Watch case itself or via a Smartband – would supercharge Apple Watch sales! – MacDailyNews, July 21, 2017
