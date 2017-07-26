“Apple supplier Quanta Computer will reportedly have strong revenues in the second half of 2017. This is because Quanta is believed to be supplying the Apple Watch 3, which is said to start shipping later this fall,” Ken Manbert Salcedo reports for International Business Times. “‘Quanta Computer is expected to enjoy a strong second-half 2017 thanks to rising demand for notebooks, growing server sales and the release of the next-generation Apple Watch,”’ DigiTimes stated citing a report from Chinese publication Economic Daily News.”

“Quanta was responsible for the production of the original Apple Watch and the Apple Watch Series 2, and it’s no big surprise that it’s back for the next iteration of Apple’s smartwatch,” Salcedo reports. “The report also claims that Compal Electronics will be the supplier for the older-generation models.”

“This suggests that the first and second generation Apple Watches will continue to be available in the market even when Series 3 arrives. Series 1 and Series 2 currently both start at $269,” Salcedo reports. “Although everyone’s talking about the iPhone 8, the Apple Watch Series 3 might actually be revealed alongside it this coming September. This is the same strategy that Apple used with the Series 2 last year when it was launched alongside the iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus…”

