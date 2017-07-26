“Quanta was responsible for the production of the original Apple Watch and the Apple Watch Series 2, and it’s no big surprise that it’s back for the next iteration of Apple’s smartwatch,” Salcedo reports. “The report also claims that Compal Electronics will be the supplier for the older-generation models.”
“This suggests that the first and second generation Apple Watches will continue to be available in the market even when Series 3 arrives. Series 1 and Series 2 currently both start at $269,” Salcedo reports. “Although everyone’s talking about the iPhone 8, the Apple Watch Series 3 might actually be revealed alongside it this coming September. This is the same strategy that Apple used with the Series 2 last year when it was launched alongside the iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus…”
MacDailyNews Take: We’d love to see that, although we’ll miss our current Apple Watch Nike+ units (for a few minutes, at least)!