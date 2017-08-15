“Apple is gearing up to release a new Apple Watch which will not require tethering to an iPhone for key functions like calls, making it a standalone device, a source with knowledge of the matter told CNBC,” Arjun Kharpal reports for CNBC. “The U.S. tech giant will launch the next generation Apple Watch in September, the source said, when it is also expected to take the wraps off three new iPhone models.”

“The next generation version will have cellular connectivity, likely via an embedded SIM,” Kharpal reports. “Adding cellular connectivity will allow people to carry out tasks such as streaming music without the need for an iPhone present. A September unveiling also makes sense because Apple has already announced plans to release watchOS 4 — its wearable operating system — in the fall.”

“CNBC’s source backs up an earlier report from Bloomberg which said that Intel will supply the modems required for cellular capability on the Apple Watch. That report also said AT&T, Verizon, Sprint, and T-Mobile US plan to sell the device, citing sources,” Kharpal reports. “Apple could also be seeking partnerships with carriers in Europe, CNBC understands.”

Read more in the full article here.