“The next generation version will have cellular connectivity, likely via an embedded SIM,” Kharpal reports. “Adding cellular connectivity will allow people to carry out tasks such as streaming music without the need for an iPhone present. A September unveiling also makes sense because Apple has already announced plans to release watchOS 4 — its wearable operating system — in the fall.”
“CNBC’s source backs up an earlier report from Bloomberg which said that Intel will supply the modems required for cellular capability on the Apple Watch. That report also said AT&T, Verizon, Sprint, and T-Mobile US plan to sell the device, citing sources,” Kharpal reports. “Apple could also be seeking partnerships with carriers in Europe, CNBC understands.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: We can’t wait for this!
Again, we’re generally only without our iPhones when we’re running, swimming, and participating in other sports/activities. During those few hours per day, we’d have the cellular capability available for use, if necessary, in our Apple Watches. At all other times, the Watch would know the iPhone was in range and would use its cellular radio instead, as usual.
SEE ALSO:
Ming-Chi Kuo: Next-gen LTE Apple Watch to retain current form factor – August 14, 2017
How Apple could put an LTE radio into Apple Watch without killing battery life – August 7, 2017
An LTE-equipped Apple Watch could be a good sign for Intel – August 7, 2017
Apple Watch LTE will be a game changer – August 7, 2017
Apple plans to release a cellular-capable Apple Watch later this year – August 4, 2017
Apple Watch Series 3 reportedly set to arrive this fall – July 26, 2017
Apple Watch Series 3 could sport MicroLED display, cellular connectivity, Apple Smartbands – July 21, 2017