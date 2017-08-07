“Liberating the device from the phone will transform it from being an optional accessory/fitness tracker into a truly independent solution that may provide all that some people need from a connected device,” Evans writes. ” I know there is a tendency to see everything through the prism of iPhone, but I say the truth is that connected intelligence will inevitably proliferate and smartphones will become just one of a range of ways to stay online. There is life after iPhone.”
Evans writes, “In some situations, it will be all you need: at the beach, climbing a mountain, fixing industrial equipment, on the road for client calls, or providing emergency assistance – any situation in which you need to use both hands while remaining connected.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: The display size will be the limiting factor. Being able to use Siri via AirPods with an LTE-capable Apple Watch will alleviate some of that, but, until Apple Glasses appear, we’ll still want iPhones for their displays.