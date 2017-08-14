“In a note to investors obtained by AppleInsider, [KGI analyst Ming-Chi] Kuo says LTE connectivity will be the standout feature for this year’s Apple Watch revamp,” Mikey Campbell reports for AppleInsider.

“Of note, the new LTE model will not support 3G communications and will only support LTE in ‘specific’ countries and markets,” Campbell reports. “Apple’s domestic U.S. market is likely a contender for inclusion, as is China, though the analyst failed to elaborate on regional availability.”

Campbell reports, “Apple’s next-generation Watch is not expected to get a design revamp to along with LTE connectivity, Kuo says.”

