“Of note, the new LTE model will not support 3G communications and will only support LTE in ‘specific’ countries and markets,” Campbell reports. “Apple’s domestic U.S. market is likely a contender for inclusion, as is China, though the analyst failed to elaborate on regional availability.”
Campbell reports, “Apple’s next-generation Watch is not expected to get a design revamp to along with LTE connectivity, Kuo says.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: Well, yes, you have to have LTE towers available in order for the Apple Watch’s LTE radio to connect.
We’re generally only without our iPhones when we’re running, swimming, and participating in other sports/activities. During those few hours per day, we’d have the cellular capability available for use, if necessary, in our Apple Watches. At all other times, the Watch would know the iPhone was in range and would use its cellular radio instead, as usual.
