"For Apple Inc., launching a 4G-capable Apple Watch is a no-brainer, although there are still some important technical questions that need answering," Eric Jhonsa writes for TheStreet.

“For reported 4G modem supplier Intel Corp., a 4G Watch won’t be much of a revenue-generator in and of itself, but does signal that Apple is intent on using Intel modems whenever it can as its ugly legal spat with Qualcomm Inc. drags on,” Jhonsa writes. “Apple is talking with U.S. and European carriers about offering the device, and that AT&T Inc., Verizon Communications Inc., Sprint Corp. and T-Mobile US Inc. plan to sell it. With watchOS 4 — the new OS adds personalized Siri content, improves third-party app performance and brings a revamped Music app — due next month, it would make sense for Apple to unveil a 4G Watch at its expected September iPhone event if it can.”

“One possibility is for the Watch to feature a modem supporting the relatively new LTE-M (also known as LTE Cat-M1) standard. LTE-M, which AT&T and Verizon have already upgraded their networks to support, only has 1Mbps max download and upload speeds, but sips a fraction of the power consumed by 4G smartphone modems,” Jhonsa writes. “LTE-M can also be embedded into smaller modules than standard LTE modems.”

