“Of course, wearables are far from a true failure. The Apple Watch, for example, has fared reasonably well,” O’Donnell writes. “The problem is that we were led to believe that wearables — particularly smartwatches like the Apple Watch—were going to be general purpose computing and communication devices capable of all kinds of different applications. Clearly, that has not happened, though some seem to hold out hope that the possibility still exists.”
“Those hopes were particularly strong over the last few days with rumors about both a potential LTE modem-equipped version of the Apple Watch coming this fall and a potential deal between Apple and CIGNA to provide Apple Watches to their health insurance customers. Some have even argued that an LTE-equipped Apple Watch is a game-changer that can bring dramatic new life to the smartwatch and overall wearable industry,” O’Donnell writes. “Color me skeptical.”
MacDailyNews Take: We haven’t heard anything about Cigna, but we have heard reports of Aetna broadening their client’s use of Apple Watch.
As for the cost of the cell plan for the LTE Apple Watch, we’re hopeful that Apple has worked up something innovative with the carriers.
As daily Apple Watch users since Day One, we’re less skeptical than O’Donnell. An LTE-capable Apple Watch will be a game-changer.
[Thanks to MacDailyNews Reader “Dan K.” for the heads up.]