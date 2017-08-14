“Apple and Aetna held a series of secret discussions last week to bring Apple’s health and fitness-tracking smartwatch to millions more people connected to Aetna, according to three people familiar with the matter,” Christina Farr and Jeffrey McCracken report for CNBC.

“The insurer, which covers 23 million, offers an Apple Watch to its 50,000 employees as part of its corporate wellness program,” Farr and McCracken report. “Now, Aetna is negotiating with Apple on a plan to offer a free or discounted Apple Watch, Apple’s wearable device, as a perk to its members… One of the people said Aetna’s proposed timeline is slated for early next year.”

“The move by Aetna is part of its push to increase customer interest in a healthier lifestyle and a better tracking of diet, said one of the people,” Farr and McCracken report. “The move could be a boon in sales for Apple Watch, which now offers health and fitness-tracking as its primary usage. Apple Watch recently overtook Fitbit as the top-selling wearable tracker, with shipments reaching 22 million for the first three months of 2017, according to research firm Strategy Analytics.”



