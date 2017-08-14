“One of the world’s largest technology conglomerates has amassed significant power and billions of dollars from its deals in China, a country often firmly opposed to the values the company’s leadership regularly espouses domestically,” Eric Lieberman and Ryan Pickrell write for The Daily Caller. “Apple Inc. made headlines recently for capitulating to the Chinese government while its CEO argues against President Donald Trump’s agenda at home.”

“However, the company gave way to Beijing decades ago when it moved much of its manufacturing and assembly processes to China from other parts of Asia” Lieberman and Pickrell write. “Pursuing profit and power, the company made arrangements with the only country that could help it become what it is today, even if doing so potentially conflicted with certain company values.”

“Apple’s CEO Tim Cook, who defends progressive liberal causes, has made significant concessions to Beijing over the past year, in some cases contributing to the suppression of human rights and internet freedom. Apple has repeatedly yielded ground to the Chinese government, giving in to its demands, even as China engages in some unethical business practices to drive the tech company out of the country and reduce its market share,” Lieberman and Pickrell write. “Cook, who sits on the board of a human rights foundation, played an important role in moving Apple’s production and assembly activities to China. Since Apple jumped in bed with China, it has made billions of dollars in profits and built an enormous technology empire.”

“Apple, specifically its leadership, has tried to present the company as more than just a capitalist corporate giant. Apple’s CEO has advocated for human rights and progressive agendas by arguing against the transgender ban, the travel ban, and other Trump policies,” Lieberman and Pickrell write. “But given the opportunity, the company chose a clear path to more power and revenue by making a deal with China.”

Read more in the full article here.

[Attribution: MacSurfer. Thanks to MacDailyNews readers too numerous to mention individually for the heads up.]