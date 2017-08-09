“In his 2005 book One Billion Customers , a how-to guide for navigating the China market, James McGregor offered this advice: ‘Never ‘tremble and obey’ if doing so will damage or destroy your business in China,'” Andrew Browne writes for The Wall Street Journal. “Tell that to today’s American CEOs.”

“When authorities ordered Apple Inc. to pull unauthorized apps that help internet users get around censorship controls, it agreed. Chief Executive Tim Cook defended the move by saying the company was merely following Chinese law,” Browne writes. “His compliance, though, illustrates a challenge that the Trump administration faces as it builds a case against unfair Chinese trading practices.”

“Washington has a CEO problem. U.S. corporate chiefs are focused on preserving their short-term profits in China by trying to stay on the right side of a hard-line — and increasingly antiforeign — regulatory regime,” Browne writes. “If, as expected, the White House goes after China’s rampant intellectual property abuses, the companies will be torn.”

“Just about everybody in the U.S. capital is complaining about how China forces foreign companies to give up technology in return for market access,” Browne writes. “Everybody, that is, except the immediate targets of the state-directed heist—the companies themselves.

“CEOs of U.S. high-tech companies have been notably silent. That’s the case even though their operations are highly vulnerable: China makes no secret of wanting their technology so it can replace them on its way to building itself into a manufacturing superpower. Yet, not only do they refrain from criticism, some actively cooperate,” Browne writes. “Call it the Stockholm syndrome, whereby hostages start to identify with their captors. ”

