“Apple Inc.’s decision to remove VPN apps in China is selling out,” Tim Culpan writes for Bloomberg Gadfly. “Apple Inc.’s decision to remove VPN apps in China is pragmatic.”

“By removing the means by which users skirt the Great Firewall, Apple is actually ‘aiding China’s censorship efforts,’ because it is doing some of the hard work for the government,” Culpan writes. “By removing the means by which users skirt the great firewall, Apple is not really ‘aiding China’s censorship efforts,’ but merely following the law by halting access to unlicensed apps.”

Read more in the full article here.