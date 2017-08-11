“Apple didn’t say much about its plans for Apple TV at WWDC 2017, which (once again) piqued my interest, as I saw that as a ‘Watch This Space’ hint,” Evans writes. “Apple CEO, Tim Cook, soon confirmed I was right when he said: ‘And we’re gonna have more to say about what we’re doing in that area later.'”
“iTunes Movies recently showed 4K on purchase receipts, Apple has adopted HEVC which is really effective for high res television, while HomePod code suggests the company is about to shove 4K, HDR and Dolby Vision inside,” Evans writes. “We also know the company is digging deep to create its own content, including shows like Carpool Karaoke and Planet of the Apps. It is also investing in key staff to help make this happen. I think Apple’s about to turn its Apple TV channel on.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: Apple needs to create a lot more compelling content – quantity and quality – for their “Apple TV channel.”
Planet of the Saps ain’t cutting it.
Anyway, hope springs eternal, so we’re planning on using new 4K-capable Apple TV 5 units for our PlayStation Vue and Amazon Prime subscriptions, among others!
