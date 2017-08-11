“While millions of iOS and Mac users own and enjoy them, it’s true to say that Apple TV is not the world’s most successful Apple product,” Jonny Evans writes for Computerworld.

“Apple didn’t say much about its plans for Apple TV at WWDC 2017, which (once again) piqued my interest, as I saw that as a ‘Watch This Space’ hint,” Evans writes. “Apple CEO, Tim Cook, soon confirmed I was right when he said: ‘And we’re gonna have more to say about what we’re doing in that area later.'”

“iTunes Movies recently showed 4K on purchase receipts, Apple has adopted HEVC which is really effective for high res television, while HomePod code suggests the company is about to shove 4K, HDR and Dolby Vision inside,” Evans writes. “We also know the company is digging deep to create its own content, including shows like Carpool Karaoke and Planet of the Apps. It is also investing in key staff to help make this happen. I think Apple’s about to turn its Apple TV channel on.”

