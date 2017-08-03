“The investment in Dane County could come in a separate business from the massive flat screen television plant that Foxconn Technology Group has already committed to building in southeastern Wisconsin,” Stein reports. “No offers have yet been made by the Taiwanese company and there are no guarantees any will be. ‘That’ll probably clear up in the next 45 days,’ said one source familiar with the potential project.”
Stein reports, “So far, a clear goal has not emerged for the potential facility, but sources gave several possibilities, including a research and development site; an operation connected with medical imaging; and a business related to wearable devices that could track a consumer’s vital statistics.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: Apple Watch Smartbands. Designed in California. Assembled in Wisconsin. 😉
