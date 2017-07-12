“Sell-siders are speculating that there is a ‘significant redesign’ that will lead to delayed launch of the high-end model, others are saying that company is having software issues and problems with its fast wireless charging solutions, issues with the 3D camera, others in the above category are saying that expectations are too high for Apple and some are also speculating that the iPhone 8 and the iPhone 7s will ship without inductive chargers, which will be sold separately later,” Somaney writes. “While all of the above might turn out to be true (or not at all) for shareholders, it should matter not one single bit.”
Somaney writes, “If one is a shareholder, he/she only needs to take a look at the following press release from Foxconn this morning regarding its June sales data.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: As we wrote back on June 16th:
Buying opp? We’ve love to see some sub-$140 action during the dog days of summer.
—
You want to be greedy when others are fearful. You want to be fearful when others are greedy. It’s that simple. — Warren Buffett, October 1, 2008
