“Almost every day, you have a Wall Street analyst, website (Apple-centric or not), talking head, kindly uncle, the always-short-never-losing-money crowd and/or the do-over Dudley’s (yes, that is my new category of investors) waxing negative about Apple (and pretty much every other stock in techland) and pontificating about the problems the company is having in almost every product category,” Jay Somaney writes for Forbes. “Of late, the chatter is that the whiz-bang, high-end Apple phone will be delayed due to what the above group claims are a variety of issues dealing with design, production, fingerprint sensors, 3D sensors and who knows what other problems.”

“Sell-siders are speculating that there is a ‘significant redesign’ that will lead to delayed launch of the high-end model, others are saying that company is having software issues and problems with its fast wireless charging solutions, issues with the 3D camera, others in the above category are saying that expectations are too high for Apple and some are also speculating that the iPhone 8 and the iPhone 7s will ship without inductive chargers, which will be sold separately later,” Somaney writes. “While all of the above might turn out to be true (or not at all) for shareholders, it should matter not one single bit.”

Somaney writes, “If one is a shareholder, he/she only needs to take a look at the following press release from Foxconn this morning regarding its June sales data.”

Read more in the full article here.