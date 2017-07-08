“In a tweet late last night, Gruber explained that he’s heard inductive charging will be sold separately from the iPhone itself, something that several other reports have claimed,” Miller reports. “Additionally, he says that the new charging technology ‘might be late’ and not launch until iOS 11.1 is released.”
“While at one point it was rumored that the iPhone 8 could include some form of ‘long-range’ wireless charging, more recent reports have pegged the feature as inductive charging instead,” Miller reports. “Leaked schematics have hinted that the iPhone 8 will include wireless charging capabilities based on the Qi technology.”
More details in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: If you want so-called wireless charging*, you can add it. Those who don’t want it won’t have to pay for it in the price of their iPhone.
*Right now, the Apple Watch’s charging system is nice because it’s less fiddly, and especially useful in the dark, but it’s still essentially a wired charging system in practice. If Apple offers Q1-type charging, it’ll be fine, but will not be a big selling point – unless it offers considerably faster charging than today. – MacDailyNews, April 27, 2017
