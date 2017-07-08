“It has long been rumored that Apple’s upcoming 2017 iPhone models will feature some sort of wireless charging technology, but now blogger John Gruber says that the feature might not be available at launch,” Chance Miller reports for 9to5Mac.

“In a tweet late last night, Gruber explained that he’s heard inductive charging will be sold separately from the iPhone itself, something that several other reports have claimed,” Miller reports. “Additionally, he says that the new charging technology ‘might be late’ and not launch until iOS 11.1 is released.”

“While at one point it was rumored that the iPhone 8 could include some form of ‘long-range’ wireless charging, more recent reports have pegged the feature as inductive charging instead,” Miller reports. “Leaked schematics have hinted that the iPhone 8 will include wireless charging capabilities based on the Qi technology.”

I’ve heard that inductive charging will (a) be sold separately, and (b) might be late, waiting for iOS 11.1 (a la Portrait mode last year). https://t.co/N65dHMNQIJ — John Gruber (@gruber) July 8, 2017



