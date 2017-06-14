“iPhone assembler Wistron, a smaller rival to Hon Hai Precision Industry and Pegatron, on Wednesday confirmed that waterproof and wireless charging will be incorporated into the new 5.5-inch iPhones to be launched later this year,” Debby Wu reports for Nikkei.

“‘Assembly process for the previous generations of [iPhones] have not changed much, though new features like waterproof and wireless charging now require some different testing, and waterproof function will alter the assembly process a bit,’ Hwang told reporters after the company’s annual shareholders’ meeting on Wednesday,” Wu reports. “Hwang said he expects his company to ship more smartphones in 2017 than 2016, without providing a number.”

Wu reports, “Wistron is also making iPhone SE and iPhone 6 in India, according to Yuanta’s Pu.”

