TheStreet’s Action Alerts PLUS Portfolio Manager Jim Cramer said when it comes to the recent Apple Inc. pullback, all you have to do is wait out the sellers:

We downgraded Apple to a “2,” because we knew that there… were too many people talking about a supercycle.

You know, when you have these sellers that come in, all you’ve got to do is wait them out. And one of the things I learned as a hedge fund manager… patience is a true virtue.

Wait out the sellers. – Jim Cramer

