We downgraded Apple to a “2,” because we knew that there… were too many people talking about a supercycle.
You know, when you have these sellers that come in, all you’ve got to do is wait them out. And one of the things I learned as a hedge fund manager… patience is a true virtue.
Wait out the sellers. – Jim Cramer
MacDailyNews Take: Buying opp? We’ve love to see some sub-$140 action during the dog days of summer.
You want to be greedy when others are fearful. You want to be fearful when others are greedy. It’s that simple. — Warren Buffett, October 1, 2008