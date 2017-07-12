“It goes like this: Having reported every claimed product feature people then switch to criticizing all those features, and – when the shelf life on ‘anti-reports’ of this kind time out, the self-same sources swiftly shift to shuffling speculation saying such-and-such features will apparently be ‘delayed,'” Evans writes. “Seriously!”
“Fast Company claims its Apple source is describing a ‘sense of panic’ inside the company as team’s rush to bring all the new technologies together,” Evans writes. “I’d argue that one person’s sense of panic is another person’s sense of excitement and/or optimism.”
MacDailyNews Take: As we just wrote of this “panic” report earlier this morning:
Silly season started early this year, so take this sort of stuff with many grains of salt!
As for inductive charging coming later: Big deal! As in: Not.
If you want so-called wireless charging*, you can add it (later; par for the course with Tim Cook’s Apple). Those who don’t want it won’t have to pay for it in the price of their iPhones. — MacDailyNews, July 8, 2017
*Right now, the Apple Watch’s charging system is nice because it’s less fiddly, and especially useful in the dark, but it’s still essentially a wired charging system in practice. If Apple offers Q1-type charging, it’ll be fine, but will not be a big selling point – unless it offers considerably faster charging than today. – MacDailyNews, April 27, 2017
