“A spate of breathless reports claim Apple is in some kind of ‘panic mode’ because some unannounced features of a product the company hasn’t yet announced are apparently behind some (unrevealed) schedule,” Jonny Evans writes for Computerworld. “It’s the same thing every year these days. It’s incredibly predictable.”

“It goes like this: Having reported every claimed product feature people then switch to criticizing all those features, and – when the shelf life on ‘anti-reports’ of this kind time out, the self-same sources swiftly shift to shuffling speculation saying such-and-such features will apparently be ‘delayed,'” Evans writes. “Seriously!”

“Fast Company claims its Apple source is describing a ‘sense of panic’ inside the company as team’s rush to bring all the new technologies together,” Evans writes. “I’d argue that one person’s sense of panic is another person’s sense of excitement and/or optimism.”

