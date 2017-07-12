“The all-new iPhone, which some speculate could start at $1,200, is expected to debut at a press event this fall, and may be called the iPhone 8, iPhone Pro, or iPhone X,” Sullivan reports. “It’s expected to pack several new technologies that have never before been built into iPhones, and some of them are tricky to implement.”
“Our source believes Apple is using the Qi wireless charging standard, or a variant of it. The wireless charging components, which are provided by chipmaker Broadcom Ltd., are not the key issue, the source said; it’s the software that’s not ready for prime time,” Sullivan reports. “If the company can’t get the technology to work smoothly in time, my source said, it might ship the first phones with inoperable wireless charging hardware, then enable the feature later on.”
“Apple faces similar problems with the new 3D sensor. A recent Bloomberg report says that sensor is front facing and will be used to recognize the user’s face to unlock the phone. The report even suggests Apple may rely on the 3D sensor for authentication in lieu of the familiar Touch ID fingerprint scanner,” Sullivan reports. “My source says Apple has been struggling to get the sensor to work reliably. Again, the sensor hardware is not the problem, but rather the accompanying software.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: If so, Apple is quite behind where they should be at this stage of the game. Problems like this usually occur and get rectified much earlier in the process.
iPhone 7/Plus hit shelves last September 16th. September 16th is 66 days from now. No pressure, Apple.
All that said, silly season started early this year, so take this sort of stuff with many grains of salt!
