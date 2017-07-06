“Raymond James analyst Tavis McCourt today reiterates an Outperform rating on Apple,” Tiernan Ray reports for Barron’s, “and offers what he terms a ‘data dump’ on the trends for the company while the world waits for the presumed ‘iPhone 8’ this fall, and finds that the story for the moment is all about peripherals, specifically Apple Watch, the AirPods wireless headphones, and the forthcoming HomePod wireless speaker.”

Ray reports, “‘The peripheral businesses, namely Apple Watch and AirPods, appear to be strong,’ writes McCourt, ‘and initial interest in HomePod seems better than the tepid media reaction would suggest based on our June survey.'”

MacDailyNews Take: Wait, the media’s wrong? (snicker)

Ray reports, “McCourt offers some thoughts on the feedback he got in a survey his firm conducted pertaining to Apple Watch: ‘Our proprietary CESI [Consumer Electronics Strength Index] score for Apple Watch is consistent with very high double-digit y/y unit growth globally, at a very steady level since the Series 2 launch last fall. This follows easy comps from a year ago when y/y trends were down meaningfully, in our opinion. Likewise, our June consumer survey was very positive for Apple Watch. As shown below, 12% of respondents indicated they would purchase an Apple Watch in the future, the highest in our survey’s history, and approaching Fitbit-like levels. Additionally, 22% of iPhone owners indicated they would purchase an Apple Watch in the future, again the highest in our survey’s history, and part of a very steady, and Impressive trend of increasing demand from iPhone owners.'”

