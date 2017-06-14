Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak spoke about his favorite technology devices on CNBC’s Squawk Box today.

“‘As far as technology that I love today — my Chevy Bolt,’ says Wozniak, speaking at the eMerge technology conference in Miami on Monday. Wozniak himself owns two electric cars, a Tesla and a Chevy Bolt, General Motors’ electric car,” Catherine Clifford reports for CNBC. “While the Tesla comes with the cool factor of any Elon Musk product, Wozniak says there are a couple of very crucial ways that the Chevy Bolt has an advantage over the Tesla… ‘Tesla is a fine car. It’s just high price,’ Wozniak says… Wozniak says that if Elon Musk were to ask him for his recommendation on how to improve the Tesla, he would change the center touch screen. ‘I hate [it],’ says Wozniak. ‘I am sure a lot of accidents have been caused by people just trying to hang up their phone and hit the right button on that big screen. A nice little knob like in Mercedes or something to get through menus even while you are driving.'”



“In addition to the Bolt, Wozniak’s other favorite tech is his Apple Watch,” Clifford reports. “‘I just love it. I love every time I use it. It helps me. I love it so much,’ says Wozniak. ‘Not having to grab a phone out of a pocket. I don’t like to be one of those people who pulls phones out of pockets.'”

