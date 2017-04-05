“Compal Electronics has reportedly entered the supply chain of Apple Watch and will begin shipping products in the second half of 2017, according to sources from the upstream supply chain,” Aaron Lee and Joseph Tsai report for DigiTimes.

“Currently, Apple Watch orders are solely handled by Quanta Computer. The upcoming next-generation Apple Watch, which is scheduled to be released in the second half, will continue to be manufactured by the Taiwan-based ODM; however,” Lee and Tsai report, “production of the existing second-generation Apple Watch will be partially given to Compal.”

“Apple is estimated to have shipped 11.9 million Apple Watches in 2016,” Lee and Tsai report, “accounting for 49% of overall smartwatch shipments, according to research firm Canalys.”

