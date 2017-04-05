“Currently, Apple Watch orders are solely handled by Quanta Computer. The upcoming next-generation Apple Watch, which is scheduled to be released in the second half, will continue to be manufactured by the Taiwan-based ODM; however,” Lee and Tsai report, “production of the existing second-generation Apple Watch will be partially given to Compal.”
“Apple is estimated to have shipped 11.9 million Apple Watches in 2016,” Lee and Tsai report, “accounting for 49% of overall smartwatch shipments, according to research firm Canalys.”
MacDailyNews Take: Bring. It. On!
While we’re loving our Apple Watch Nike+ units, we’ll certainly take whatever improvements Apple can deliver (especially if it involves cellular connectivity).