“April 24, 2015: It’s time for the official release of the Apple Watch, the wearable device Tim Cook describes as the ‘next chapter in Apple history,'” Luke Dormehl writes for Cult of Mac. “Fans, having endured a seven-month wait since the device’s unveiling at a keynote the previous September, can finally strap an Apple Watch onto their wrists. Behind the scenes, however, this moment been a lot longer in the making.”
“According to the generally accepted account of the sequence of events, the Apple Watch was not just the first new Apple product since the iPad, but the first new product created—from beginning to end—under Tim Cook’s watch,” Philip Elmer-DeWitt reported back in December 2015 for Fortune. “Not so, says Creative Strategies’ Tim Bajarin, whose on-and-off relationship with Jobs dates back nearly 35 years. ‘Steve was aware of the Watch,’ Bajarin told an audience of analysts, developers, and venture capitalists Thursday at Glance, an Apple Watch conference in San Francisco. ‘He didn’t nix it as a product.'”
The Apple Watch “marked an attempt by Apple to become more of a luxury company. Going back to the earliest days of Apple, the company had drawn parallels between its computers and aspirational goods like high-end cars,” Dormehl writes. “However, decisions like making a $17,000 Apple Watch Edition and showing off the device at Paris Fashion Week marked a strategy shift that embraced high-end fashion in a way Apple hadn’t overtly done before… With Apple Watch Series 2, the focus on selling the device as a luxury item seems to have been scaled back in favor of a focus on fitness.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: Today is the 732nd consecutive day with Apple Watch units on our wrists and we wouldn’t want it any other way. You can have our Apple Watches when you pry them off our cold, dead wrists!
As our very high satisfaction with our Apple Watch Nike+ units attests: These certainly aren’t Apple Watch’s “terrible twos.”
