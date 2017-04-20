New limited edition Apple Watch Nikelab champions neutral-toned style

Last September, Apple and Nike introduced Apple Watch Nike+, the ultimate tool for anyone who runs, pairing exclusive Nike Sport Bands with Apple Watch Series 2. Today, the long-standing partnership continues with NikeLab — the company’s collaborative innovation platform — through the launch of Apple Watch NikeLab.

The limited edition, neutral-toned Apple Watch NikeLab maintains the beloved features of its predecessor: deep integration with the Nike+ Run Club app, exclusive Siri commands, GPS, a two-times-brighter display and water resistance to 50 meters*, all made possible by a powerful dual-core processor and watchOS 3. ​

Apple Watch NikeLab is the ultimate style companion for those with a passion for running, whether emerging runners or marathon veterans. The NikeLab Innovation x Innovators logo appears on the inside of the Apple Watch NikeLab band, in 38mm and 42mm options.

Apple Watch NikeLab is available April 27 on nike.com, at NikeLab doors and at an Apple Tokyo pop-up in Isetan.



*Apple Watch Series 2 has a water resistance rating of 50 meters under ISO standard 22810:2010. This means that it may be used for shallow-water activities like swimming in a pool or ocean. However, Apple Watch Series 2 should not be used for scuba diving, waterskiing or other activities involving high-velocity water or submersion below shallow depth. Stainless steel and leather bands are not water resistant.

