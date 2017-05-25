“Morning Media has learned that Apple has given the job — a new position at the Cupertino-based company — to Lauren Kern, one of New York magazine’s most high-ranking editors and a former deputy editor at The New York Times Magazine,” Pompeo reports. “It would seem to suggest that Apple has ambitions for its two-year-old aggregation app, which replaced the Apple Newsstand in 2015 but hasn’t really gained traction in a big way.”
Full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: Interesting choice that could open Apple News up for some additional criticism.
Already, the knives are out in some quarters: “By putting a former NY Mag executive editor at the helm, readers should be wary of the potential for a built-in bias in Apple News’ coverage,” NTK opines.
In the Apple News app, just search for MacDailyNews and thanks for favoriting us!
