“Apple News is getting an Editor In Chief, and it’s a move that’s sure to raise eyebrows not just in Silicon Valley, but in Manhattan media circles as well,” Joe Pompeo reports for Politico.

“Morning Media has learned that Apple has given the job — a new position at the Cupertino-based company — to Lauren Kern, one of New York magazine’s most high-ranking editors and a former deputy editor at The New York Times Magazine,” Pompeo reports. “It would seem to suggest that Apple has ambitions for its two-year-old aggregation app, which replaced the Apple Newsstand in 2015 but hasn’t really gained traction in a big way.”

MacDailyNews Take: Interesting choice that could open Apple News up for some additional criticism.

Already, the knives are out in some quarters: “By putting a former NY Mag executive editor at the helm, readers should be wary of the potential for a built-in bias in Apple News’ coverage,” NTK opines.

