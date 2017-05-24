“Data gathered by the fitness devices was compared against a ‘gold standard’ tracking method, which included an electrocardiograph (ECG) for measuring heart rate and clinical grade indirect calorimetry (measuring oxygen and carbon dioxide expelled when breathing) for measuring calories burned,” Clover reports. “Across all of the modes of activity, the Apple Watch had the lowest median heart rate error at 2 percent (1.2% to 2.8%), while the Samsung Gear S2 had the highest error rate at 6.8 percent (4.6% to 9%). The Apple Watch was also notably more accurate at measuring heart rate during the walking test than competing products.”
“When it came to measuring calories, no device, Apple Watch included, managed to accurately determine how many calories were burned through activity,” Clover reports. “Though no device was accurate, the Apple Watch did the best at estimating energy expenditure.”
MacDailyNews Take: Apple Watch’s heart rate monitoring capability has always been first rate.
Measuring calories burned is notoriously tricky, especially via wrist-worn devices.
[Thanks to MacDailyNews Readers “Fred Mertz” and “TJ” for the heads up.]