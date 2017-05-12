“The Apple Watch could be used to detect a heart condition that causes over 100,000 strokes every year, according to a new study,” Brett Williams reports for Mashable.

“Heart health app Cardiogram and researchers from the University of California, San Francisco (UCSF) Cardiology Health eHeart project teamed up to take a closer look at just how effective the Watch can be at tracking the most clinically common heart abnormality, atrial fibrillation (AF),” Williams reports. “The irregularity, which is treatable but tough to diagnose using current medical standard practices, is the leading cause of heart failure.”

“The mRhythm project that resulted from the pairing looked at the Apple Watch-sourced heart rate readings from 6,158 Cardiogram users,” Williams reports. “The data was then used to build an algorithm to detect the distinct heart rate variability pattern caused by AF… After being trained, the research team’s algorithm was able to detect atrial fibrillation accurately 97 percent of the time, which Cardiogram software engineer Avesh Singh claims beat existing methods of diagnosis in a blog post.”

