“To summarize,” Dediu writes, “I can offer two numbers: 1,162,796,000 iPhones sold (to end of March 2017). $742,912,000,000 in revenues. $1 trillion will be reached in less than 18 months.”
“But more important than any of these quantifiable measures of success are the unquantified accomplishments. These are the changes we note only when flipping an A/B switch on a decade. The changes ushered by the iPhone have been as momentous as those of the Ford Model T. Or those of electricity, telegraph, radio or TV,” Dediu writes. “I believe that future historians will point to the iPhone as the technological product that defined the 21st century.”
MacDailyNews Take: Truly revolutionary.
I want to put a ding in the universe. — Steve Jobs
Jobs certainly succeeded; likely beyond even his wildest dreams.
