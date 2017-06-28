“Ten years after the introduction of Apple Inc.’s iPhone… it’s worth stepping back to see what we have learned,” Tyler Cowen writes for Bloomberg View. “As with most major technological innovations, it’s brought a number of collateral surprises about the rest of our world.”

“First, we’ve learned that, even in this age of bits and bytes, materials innovation still matters. The iPhone is behind the scenes a triumph of mining science, with a wide variety of raw materials and about 34 billion kilograms (75 billion pounds) of mined rock as an input to date,” Cowen writes. “Especially impressive as a material is the smooth touch-screen, and the user’s ability to make things happen by sliding, swiping, zooming and pinching it — the “multitouch” function. That advance relied upon particular materials, as the screen is chemically strengthened, made scrape-resistant and embedded with sensitive sensors.”

“I am notoriously bad with gadgets, and even my microwave oven confuses me. But I more or less figured out all the essential operations of an iPhone the very first day I got it,” Cowen writes. “Without an instruction manual. Wasn’t it bold of Apple to sell it that way?”

MacDailyNews Take: That’s been one of my mantras – focus and simplicity. Simple can be harder than complex: You have to work hard to get your thinking clean to make it simple. But it’s worth it in the end because once you get there, you can move mountains. — Steve Jobs

“Names can be deceiving. The iPhone isn’t fundamentally a phone,” Cowen writes. “Instead, it’s an all-purpose communications device, music player, recorder, camera, map, adviser, software distributor and dating-enabler rolled into one. ”

