“Ten years ago, hailing a cab meant waving one’s arm at passing traffic, consumers routinely purchased cameras, and a phone was something people made calls on,” Betsy Morris writes for The Wall Street Journal. “The iPhone, released a decade ago this month, changed all of that and more, sparking a business transformation as sweeping as the one triggered by the personal computer in the 1980s.”

Apple’s revolutionary iPhone, “and the smartphone boom that followed, gave rise to whole new industries, laid waste to others and forced new business models,” Morris writes. “By essentially compressing a powerful, networked computer into a pocket-size device and making it easy to use, Steve Jobs made the internet almost ubiquitous and fundamentally altered decades-old consumer habits in areas like music and books. What’s more, the functionality packed into the iPhone made it a digital Swiss Army knife, supplanting existing tools from email to calendar to maps to calculators.”

Morris writes, “By offering faster, easier ways to communicate—text, photo, video and social networks — ‘the iPhone destroyed the phone call,’ says Joshua Gans, professor at the University of Toronto and author of the book, The Disruption Dilemma. ‘It’s funny we even call it a phone.'”

